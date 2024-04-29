Sign up
Previous
Photo 1842
The Grab
A little silliness with textures and a photo I took of squabbling bald eagles in Seabeck.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
textures
,
bif
,
bald eagles
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
Corinne C
ace
Amazing image! and wonderful edit
April 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love the background colours and textures that you chose - so good for highlighting the action happening.
April 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow what an amazing shot fav
April 29th, 2024
