Previous
The Grab by jgpittenger
Photo 1842

The Grab

A little silliness with textures and a photo I took of squabbling bald eagles in Seabeck.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing image! and wonderful edit
April 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love the background colours and textures that you chose - so good for highlighting the action happening.
April 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing shot fav
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise