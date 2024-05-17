Previous
Just Bursting by jgpittenger
Photo 3994

Just Bursting

You will probably get tired of my blooms from the iris garden but my eyes are still sparkling with all the eye candy they ate.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bloom, suvh wonderful tones and light.
May 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful iris….the colour unfurling is stunning.
May 19th, 2024  
