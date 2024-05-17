Sign up
Previous
Photo 3994
Just Bursting
You will probably get tired of my blooms from the iris garden but my eyes are still sparkling with all the eye candy they ate.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th May 2024 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
,
bud
,
fowers
,
capemountainphoto
,
shreiner's iris gardens
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bloom, suvh wonderful tones and light.
May 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful iris….the colour unfurling is stunning.
May 19th, 2024
