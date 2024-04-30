Previous
Female Purple Finch by jgpittenger
Photo 1843

Female Purple Finch

We saw this sweet bird out the window at our feeder. She looked bigger than the usual female house finches. When we looked her up, we discovered that purple finches are a bit bigger than house.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot shot of this beauty.
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise