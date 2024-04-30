Sign up
Previous
Photo 1843
Female Purple Finch
We saw this sweet bird out the window at our feeder. She looked bigger than the usual female house finches. When we looked her up, we discovered that purple finches are a bit bigger than house.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
1
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6317
photos
257
followers
99
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
28th April 2024 12:29pm
home
,
bird
,
female
,
purple finch
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot shot of this beauty.
April 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
