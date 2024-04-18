Previous
Black Turnstone and Sand Crab by jgpittenger
Photo 1838

Black Turnstone and Sand Crab

While I was setting up to shoot the sunset in Bandon, this little guy showed up. I've not seen this variety of turnstone before.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
