Previous
Who Are You To Come So Close? by jgpittenger
Photo 3977

Who Are You To Come So Close?

Best on black. I went back up to check on our owl box at sunset last night. It's still a very noisy shot even after denoise but I have to say I am delighted.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1089% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise