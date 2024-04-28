Sign up
Previous
Photo 3977
Who Are You To Come So Close?
Best on black. I went back up to check on our owl box at sunset last night. It's still a very noisy shot even after denoise but I have to say I am delighted.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
27th April 2024 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
nesting box
,
capemountainphoto
,
screech owl
