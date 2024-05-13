Sign up
Photo 3990
Brown Pelicans Flying Next to the Shore Line
It was really exciting to see them flying right along the shore line on our daily hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture
May 15th, 2024
