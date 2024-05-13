Previous
Next
Brown Pelicans Flying Next to the Shore Line by jgpittenger
Photo 3990

Brown Pelicans Flying Next to the Shore Line

It was really exciting to see them flying right along the shore line on our daily hike.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1093% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Amazing capture
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise