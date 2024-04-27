Sign up
Previous
Photo 3976
Double Rainbows Over Baker Beach
This is a reworking of an old photo experimenting with what I am learning in Blake Rudis' color course.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
2
Jane Pittenger
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
1839
3971
1840
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
6th May 2017 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
rainbows
,
sand dunes
,
baker beach
,
reedit
,
capemountainphoto
vaidas
ace
Wonderful view
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love it with its wonderfully widespread, detailed and very natural view of the foreground contrasting with the almost abstract skyscape.
April 27th, 2024
