Double Rainbows Over Baker Beach

This is a reworking of an old photo experimenting with what I am learning in Blake Rudis' color course.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
vaidas ace
Wonderful view
April 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love it with its wonderfully widespread, detailed and very natural view of the foreground contrasting with the almost abstract skyscape.
April 27th, 2024  
