Previous
Hairy by jgpittenger
Photo 3985

Hairy

I just thought this was pretty. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful against the dark background. I love the way you composed this.
May 6th, 2024  
Susannah ace
Wonderful detail
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise