Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3985
Hairy
I just thought this was pretty. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6329
photos
258
followers
99
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
Latest from all albums
3982
1846
1847
3983
3984
1848
3985
1849
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd May 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
macrocapemountainphoto
,
miterswart
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful against the dark background. I love the way you composed this.
May 6th, 2024
Susannah
ace
Wonderful detail
May 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close