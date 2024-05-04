Previous
Ruffles by jgpittenger
Photo 3983

Ruffles

we've had 3 5/8" of rain in the past 24 hours, so this was a quick run out with my camera between deluges.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Jane Pittenger

That is a massive amount of rain… nice shot of the very wet flower… awesome focus and DOF.
May 4th, 2024  
Great pov to show off this beautiful flower
May 4th, 2024  
