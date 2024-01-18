Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
Past Its Prime
Here is the last remaining tulip from my birthday bouquet. I sure enjoyed them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th January 2024 10:27am
Tags
home
,
reflections
,
flower
,
tulip
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Wow, This is stunning how you did it! Hopefully you did enjoy your birthday!
January 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
January 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
But you've made it beautiful once again..
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
January 18th, 2024
haskar
ace
Amazing. Great colours and reflection.
January 18th, 2024
