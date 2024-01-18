Previous
Past Its Prime by jgpittenger
Photo 1811

Past Its Prime

Here is the last remaining tulip from my birthday bouquet. I sure enjoyed them.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Linda Godwin
Wow, This is stunning how you did it! Hopefully you did enjoy your birthday!
January 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
January 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
But you've made it beautiful once again..
January 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
January 18th, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing. Great colours and reflection.
January 18th, 2024  
