Golf Club in the Sky

Where do Golf Clubs go when they die? This is the Redhill and Reigate Golf Club, in Earlswood. It was founded in 1887 and laid out with 9 holes. It was extended to 14 holes in 1890, and then 18 holes on 1890. In 1910 it was completely redesigned by James Baird, a professional Scottish golfer of the time. In 2019, it was decided to close the club as the owners had been struggling financially for the last two decades.Even though the fees were low, membership was under 300 by 2013. This 130-year-old Golf Club is now been “maintained” by the council as common land. Very sad indeed. Here or the few rules the club maintained: No Jeans, No Trainers, Shirts with collar, Tailored shorts with white socks, Golf shoes must be worn, Each player must have own clubs.