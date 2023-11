Monk’s Walk

Back at the Priory Park, this time walking through its gardens during sunset. This 100 metre formal walk was introduced by Lady Henry Somerset’s improvements during the 19th century. It consisted of two evergreen hedges with a footpath and parallel herbaceous borders between them, with an ornamental sundial at the centre. In the post-war years, it fell into disrepair, and was restored in 2007 and a new contemporary designed sundial.