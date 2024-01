Reflection of a faculty meeting

It was our first faculty meeting since holiday break (holiday lights still hanging in our meeting room), and as my mind wandered, I noticed the reflection of us in the window. I was sitting right next to the Principal (dark central figure) but managed to surreptitiously lift my iPhone and take a quick photo as he leaned away from me for a moment! Luckily I’m the Assistant Principal so I can get away with things like that 😉