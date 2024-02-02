Previous
Sittin’ on the dock of the bay…. by jnewbio
45 / 365

Sittin’ on the dock of the bay….

There weren’t too many waves this day, but I like how a long exposure enhanced the shot and made the reflection kind of dreamy.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Jen

