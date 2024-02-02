Sign up
45 / 365
Sittin’ on the dock of the bay….
There weren’t too many waves this day, but I like how a long exposure enhanced the shot and made the reflection kind of dreamy.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
45
photos
33
followers
57
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th January 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
seagulls
,
long-exposure
,
bay
,
dock
