The Gods Gave This Sunset a Grade of “A-“ by jnewbio
71 / 365

The Gods Gave This Sunset a Grade of “A-“

The jet trails were all over the sky at sunset and when editing I realized it kind of looked like the letter A with a dash. I imagined someone up there grading the sunset 😊
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
19% complete

Photo Details

