72 / 365
Gateway to the West
I’m at a teaching conference in St Louis and was able to catch a couple photos near sunset last night.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th February 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arch
,
gateway
,
st.louis
George
ace
Impressive.
February 29th, 2024
Denise Norden
Love this shot
February 29th, 2024
