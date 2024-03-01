Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Curves
Another shot of the Gateway Arch, highlighting the curved structures under the arch and the nighttime lighting.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
0
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th February 2024 6:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
arch
,
gateway
,
st.louis
Dorothy
ace
Super composed
March 2nd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
pretty cool in black and white
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely lighting it is gorgeous
March 2nd, 2024
