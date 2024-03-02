Previous
Portal to Blue Skies and a Sunny Beach by jnewbio
74 / 365

Portal to Blue Skies and a Sunny Beach

I drive by this building every day which is adjacent to a beach parking lot. It houses restrooms for people going to the beach, and I always enjoy looking through the building at the view when I go by. I was looking for a way to photograph and highlight the view through the building, so I made the building grayscale and removed some of the less attractive utility structures on the outside of the building, and then made a color pop of the sky and view through the building. There is one seagull in the railing that doesn’t show up too well. I’ll try again one day when there are more of them on the railing 😀
Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Babs ace
What a great use of selective colouring. I love it. fav.
March 3rd, 2024  
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous!!
March 3rd, 2024  
