Previous
Teddy Roosevelt Statue by jnewbio
102 / 365

Teddy Roosevelt Statue

I took this out the car window at a stop light, realizing it was a great angle and nice lighting to capture the statue in Oyster Bay. I grew up in this town, where TR lived for much of his life as well.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise