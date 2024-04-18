Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
120 / 365
Broken, But Not Defeated
I almost titled this “Feed Me, Seymour!” because this sadly broken tulip has a resemblance to Audrey, from Little Shop of Horrors!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
120
photos
50
followers
73
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th April 2024 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
tulip
,
audrey
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I absolutely agree! That is the FIRST thing I thought of!
April 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close