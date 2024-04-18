Previous
Broken, But Not Defeated by jnewbio
Broken, But Not Defeated

I almost titled this “Feed Me, Seymour!” because this sadly broken tulip has a resemblance to Audrey, from Little Shop of Horrors!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Jen

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I absolutely agree! That is the FIRST thing I thought of!
April 19th, 2024  
