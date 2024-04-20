Previous
Pink Tulip by jnewbio
Pink Tulip

I like the triangle of white in the center and the curving pink lines in the petals of these supermarket tulips!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Wendy ace
I think you can get closer 😉❤
April 21st, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Wonderful color and detail!
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty what a gorgeous macro.
April 21st, 2024  
