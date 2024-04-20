Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Pink Tulip
I like the triangle of white in the center and the curving pink lines in the petals of these supermarket tulips!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
3
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
122
photos
50
followers
73
following
33% complete
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th April 2024 8:50pm
Tags
flower
,
tulip
,
petals
Wendy
ace
I think you can get closer 😉❤
April 21st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Wonderful color and detail!
April 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty what a gorgeous macro.
April 21st, 2024
