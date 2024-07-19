Previous
Sunset Selfie by jnewbio
213 / 365

Sunset Selfie

After going out to dinner last night, my husband and I stopped at the beach to check out the gorgeous post-sunset color and snapped this 😍 🌅
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Jen
gloria jones ace
Outstanding selfie...great smiles and super sunset
July 19th, 2024  
