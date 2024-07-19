Sign up
213 / 365
Sunset Selfie
After going out to dinner last night, my husband and I stopped at the beach to check out the gorgeous post-sunset color and snapped this 😍 🌅
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th July 2024 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
selfie
gloria jones
Outstanding selfie...great smiles and super sunset
July 19th, 2024
