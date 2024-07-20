Sign up
214 / 365
Robber Fly
Love the color in this - particularly how the legs go from black to orange to black back to orange at the very tips! Apparently it is a Robber Fly, which is an “ambush predator” that catches and eats other flying insects.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Tags
insect
,
robberfly
