Robber Fly
214 / 365

Robber Fly

Love the color in this - particularly how the legs go from black to orange to black back to orange at the very tips! Apparently it is a Robber Fly, which is an “ambush predator” that catches and eats other flying insects.
20th July 2024

Jen

