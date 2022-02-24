Previous
Calathea Orbifolia by jnr
21 / 365

Calathea Orbifolia

Admiring nature's art.
Macro shot of a leaf of a Calathia Orbifolia.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
