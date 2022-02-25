Previous
Spicy by jnr
22 / 365

Spicy

Today was a good day to spend indoors doing some practicing. Macro shot of pepper corns.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
6% complete

