Previous
Next
Blue by jnr
24 / 365

Blue

Another day when it is nice to be indoors.
Trying to teach myself to look closer at things to see the detail and stir the imagination. A bottle over the sink.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise