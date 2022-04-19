Previous
Strutting by jnr
74 / 365

Strutting

Like a peacock.
Macro shot of a peacock feather showing the lovely colours in it.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
