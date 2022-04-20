Previous
Interlopers by jnr
Interlopers

This pair of geese dropped in on our pond. It was not long before the pair of geese that had claimed the pond chased them away.
Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
