Mightier by jnr
Mightier

"The pen is mightier than the sword". Written by English author Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839. The written word is stronger than violence.

Parker 51 pen, vintage about 1947, still writing.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Jim R

