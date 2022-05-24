Previous
Next
Dogwood by jnr
98 / 365

Dogwood

British Columbia's floral emblem is the Dogwood.

This photo was done in response to Kathy @randystreat challenge to me for Get Pushed 513. Kathy asked me to shoot a photo in high key. I used two flashes for this shot; one on full power on the background, and one on low power on the blossom.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim R ace
@randystreat Kathy, here is a high key shot I made for your challenge. I'll try to do another before the week is gone.
May 24th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous shot!
May 24th, 2022  
Jim R ace
@homeschoolmom Thank you Lisa.
May 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 24th, 2022  
Jim R ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you Brian.
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise