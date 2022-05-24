Sign up
98 / 365
Dogwood
British Columbia's floral emblem is the Dogwood.
This photo was done in response to Kathy
@randystreat
challenge to me for Get Pushed 513. Kathy asked me to shoot a photo in high key. I used two flashes for this shot; one on full power on the background, and one on low power on the blossom.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
5
1
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
98
photos
8
followers
5
following
26% complete
Tags
flower
,
highkey
,
get-pushed-513
Jim R
ace
@randystreat
Kathy, here is a high key shot I made for your challenge. I'll try to do another before the week is gone.
May 24th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous shot!
May 24th, 2022
Jim R
ace
@homeschoolmom
Thank you Lisa.
May 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 24th, 2022
Jim R
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you Brian.
May 24th, 2022
