Raindrops by jnr
112 / 365

Raindrops

Another day, more rain.

An atmospheric river passing over today. This has been on of the wettest years on record.

Can't remember one sunny day in a row so far this year.
9th June 2022

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
