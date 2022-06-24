Sign up
127 / 365
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
What better way to spend St Jean du Baptiste Day then listening to the group Bijoux du Bayou performing Cajun fiddle music in the square in the Old City Quarter.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
music
,
performance
