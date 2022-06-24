Previous
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day by jnr
127 / 365

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

What better way to spend St Jean du Baptiste Day then listening to the group Bijoux du Bayou performing Cajun fiddle music in the square in the Old City Quarter.
24th June 2022

Jim R

