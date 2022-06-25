Sign up
129 / 365
Peony
Our peony displayed its flowers to welcome the first days of summer. Enjoying the progression of blooms.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Views
9
9
365
Taken
25th June 2022 5:51pm
Tags
flowers
,
peony
,
flora
