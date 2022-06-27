Previous
Black Iris by jnr
130 / 365

Black Iris

For Get-Pushed 517 my partner, Pete, asked me to do macros with different colours. To start off I chose black. A shot of a less common black Iris.
27th June 2022

Jim R

@jnr
Jim R ace
@mirroroflife Starting out with black. I am going to enjoy finding different colours.
June 29th, 2022  
