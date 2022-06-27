Sign up
130 / 365
Black Iris
For Get-Pushed 517 my partner, Pete, asked me to do macros with different colours. To start off I chose black. A shot of a less common black Iris.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
flowers
,
get-pushed-517
Jim R
ace
@mirroroflife
Starting out with black. I am going to enjoy finding different colours.
June 29th, 2022
