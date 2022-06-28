Previous
Orange Rose by jnr
133 / 365

Orange Rose

Working on my get pushed 517 challenge to do macros in different colours. Today it is an orange rose. I have not seen many roses of this colour.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
36% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Jim R ace
@mirroroflife An orange rose for today's colour.
June 30th, 2022  
