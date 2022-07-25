Previous
Starfish on the Beach by jnr
139 / 365

Starfish on the Beach

We had joy, we had fun
We had seasons in the sun
But the stars we could reach
Were just starfish on the beach
- Seasons in the Sun sung by Terry Jacks

Hot day, low tide, walking on the beach and came across the starfish left by the outgoing water.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Jim R

