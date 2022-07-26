Sign up
140 / 365
Flight of Fancy
Temperature is 34 C. Sitting in the shade unsure of how to cool off. What better than to begin with a flight of nice cool ale.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
0
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
140
photos
8
followers
6
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Tags
drinks
,
dining
close