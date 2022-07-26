Previous
Flight of Fancy by jnr
140 / 365

Flight of Fancy

Temperature is 34 C. Sitting in the shade unsure of how to cool off. What better than to begin with a flight of nice cool ale.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
