143 / 365
Nursery Stump
Nature finds a way. The old tree was logged some time ago. The stump left behind is now supporting new growth.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Photo Details
365
365
Taken
28th July 2022 10:53am
nature
nature
