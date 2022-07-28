Sign up
141 / 365
Fixer Upper
Came across this "fixer upper" while out hiking. The rust blends in with the bush. Left wondering how this made it into the bush in this location. No roads anywhere near, and the trail was hard enough to hike.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
cars
junk
rust
