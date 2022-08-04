Previous
Roses to Share by jnr
Roses to Share

Roses to share with Laura @la_photographic , and my friends on 365project. Laura is my partner this week for Get-Pushed-522, and she asked me to do a photo using the Rule of Odds. Hence, three roses to share.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Jim R

Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Jim R ace
@la_photographic Roses using the Rule of Odds. Thank you for the challenge.
August 4th, 2022  
