For Get-Pushed-522 my partner Laura, @la_photographic asked me to work with the Rule of Odds. Reading up on the rule one suggestion was that the mind when it see an even number of objects, it tends to group them in pairs and downplay them. However when the mind sees an odd number of objects it notices them more. In this shot, the single lily flower stands among a number of black eyed susans. If there had been two lilies, would they stand out the same?