Previous
Beach Skeltons by jnr
171 / 365

Beach Skeltons

Letting my imagination work.
The sandstone on t his beach is being eroded by the wave action into many fascinating shapes. This one reminds me of a skull of an ocean creature.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise