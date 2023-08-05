Reflector Comparison

These two shots were taken for the first challenge in the Lighting & Flash Challenge.
The shots are directly from the camera with no editing done on them. The reflector used for the lower image was white flexcore reflecting light back into the flower from the right side toward the rear. The main light was through a window from the left.
The use of the reflector resulted in an image with softer light and shadows
I enjoyed the video links you gave. I need to look for some of the materials suggested for reflectors.