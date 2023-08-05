Previous
Reflector Comparison by jnr
172 / 365

Reflector Comparison

These two shots were taken for the first challenge in the Lighting & Flash Challenge.
The shots are directly from the camera with no editing done on them. The reflector used for the lower image was white flexcore reflecting light back into the flower from the right side toward the rear. The main light was through a window from the left.
The use of the reflector resulted in an image with softer light and shadows
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim R
@myhrhelper Kathy, this is a pair of shots I did for the lighting-1 challenge. The main light was through a window on the left side. The reflector was white foam core on the right side slightly behind and above the flower. I like the softer light and shadows that resulted from using the reflector.
I enjoyed the video links you gave. I need to look for some of the materials suggested for reflectors.
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise