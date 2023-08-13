Sign up
180 / 365
Garter Snake
A goal of mine is to capture a picture of a garter snake head-on. I usually see them scurrying off the trail ahead of me. Obviously they sense my approach before I notice them.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
