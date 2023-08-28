Previous
The Path Ahead by jnr
185 / 365

The Path Ahead

As in life, the path ahead is not always easy. Today's hiking path through the woods and up the edge of the valley.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise