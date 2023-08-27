Previous
Books say to look at a scene, then look closer and even closer yet. I am trying to do this and also to work on composition.
This is a shot I took doing that.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
50% complete

