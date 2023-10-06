Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Beyond the Sea
One of the joys of living on an island are the views and the beaches.
Long exposure view of the Salish Sea and the Coastal Mountains on the mainland.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th October 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
landscape
