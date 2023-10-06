Previous
Beyond the Sea by jnr
Beyond the Sea

One of the joys of living on an island are the views and the beaches.

Long exposure view of the Salish Sea and the Coastal Mountains on the mainland.
Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
