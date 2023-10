Shack Island

Named after the shacks built on the island. These shacks date back to the Great Depression in the 1930s when people would go to the isalnd to catch fish and bring them into town to sell. They lived in the shacks during the summer and, when winter began they moved back into Nanaimo. Today the descendents of these early residents usee the shacks as a summer residence. At low tide one can walk to the island.