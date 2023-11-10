Previous
Rust and Decay by jnr
Rust and Decay

A boy's enthusiasm for rail cars, rust and decay. This spreader car was first put into use in 1912 on the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway system on Vancouver Island. In 1930 it was renumbered to Canadian Pacific 406219 and to CP Rail 402819 in 1989. In 1991 the car was retired and donated to the Ladysmith BC Rail Historical Museum. The Museum folded in t he 1990s and the car has been sitting on a piece of abandoned track since that time.It had been covered with graffiti which has largely been cleaned off. However, it is presently sitting rusting and decaying.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Jim R

@jnr
Delwyn Barnett ace
Its a shame about the decay, but really for photos a bit of rust and decay is a good thing.
November 10th, 2023  
