Return to Nature

Totems are found throughout the west coast of Canada. They are a spiritual emblem commonly in the form of animals. They represent the relationship with nature and the responsibilities to care for nature. When a totem has aged that it is no longer safe to remain upright, it is lowered and laid down respectfully so that it might return to nature. Thie stotem through aging had reached that stage and has been lain down so that it can return to the earth.